Global Print Server Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

A print server, or printer server, is a device that connects printers to client computers over a network. It accepts print jobs from the computers and sends the jobs to the appropriate printers, queuing the jobs locally to accommodate the fact that work may arrive more quickly than the printer can actually handle. Ancillary functions include the ability to inspect the queue of jobs to be processed, the ability to reorder or delete waiting print jobs, or the ability to do various kinds of accounting, such as counting pages, which may involve reading data generated by the printers.

Industry concentration is relatively high. The technical barrier is a little bit high, so the big companies who has the advantage of technology will has a great competition advantage in the fierce competitive market. The global market with the major ten companies are D-Link, HP, Brother International, Startech, Dymo, Linksys, Canon, Edimax, Xerox, IOGEAR, NETGear and TRENDnet. The top three are D-Link, HP, Startech, making up 32.78% of the whole market in 2015.

With the development of information technology, networking has become the mainstream, under the influence of this trend, the print server market is becoming more and more popular in people’s daily life, and continue to penetrate into the low-end market. What is more, customer needs are more personalized. So, the manufacturers need pay more attention to the requirement of the customers, and not only concentrate on their R&D, update their hardware, but also improve their services to obtain the whole market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Print Server market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Print Server market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Print Server value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Internal print server

External print server

Segmentation by application:

Office

Home

Others

