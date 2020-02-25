Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Primary batteries, also known as non-rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries are primary batteries that have lithium as an anode. These types of batteries are also referred to as lithium-metal batteries.

Primaries play an important role, especially when charging is impractical or impossible, such as in military combat, rescue missions and forest-fire services. Regulated under IEC 60086, primary batteries also service pacemakers in heart patients, tire pressure gauges in vehicles, smart meters, intelligent drill bits in mining, animal-tracking, remote light beacons, as well as wristwatches, remote controls, electric keys and children’s toys.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for 49.69% of the global market. And Japan was the largest country accounting for 18% of the global Primary Lithium Battery market.

The global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) market was 2200 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Hitachi Maxell

EVE Energy

SAFT

Panasonic

Ultralife

FDK

Vitzrocell

Energizer

Duracell

Tadiran

EnerSys Ltd.

Varta

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)

Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)

Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others

