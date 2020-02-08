Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market : Share and Tech Announcements 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Pressure Sensitive Tapes – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Pressure Sensitive Tape Market: Overview

Pressure sensitive tapes are used across myriad applications with new applications being discovered almost daily. The use of pressure sensitive tapes is expected to rise as a joining and fastening solution with advancement in adhesive technology, low cost in comparison to traditional fastening systems, and ease of use.

Pressure sensitive tape is an adhesive substance that sticks to a given surface on application of light pressure. It is used across various applications in offices, homes, restaurants, institutions, and industries. The major constituents that are used in the manufacture of pressure sensitive tapes are adhesive, filler, resin, and other additives that are combined with organic solvents or water.

Global Pressure Sensitive Tape Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing awareness about the utilization of environment friendly packaging in order to abide by governmental regulations are the major factors contributing to the growth of pressure sensitive tape market.

In 2015, the packaging industry led the application segment of pressure sensitive tape market and is expected to retain its dominant position over the forecast period. Building and construction is the second-largest application segment of the pressure sensitive tape market. The automotive industry is expected to emerge as a significant application segment of the pressure sensitive tape market in the coming years.

Global Pressure Sensitive Tape Market: Competitive Landscape

The global pressure sensitive tape market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Some of the key players in the global pressure sensitive market are Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec, Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, 3M, Adchem Corporation, and Canadian Technical Tape Limited among others.

The global pressure sensitive tape market is segmented as follows:

Global Pressure Sensitive Tape Market, by Geography

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

