Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Henkel
ADCO
Dow
Avery Dennison
H.B. Fuller
Ashland
Sika
3M
Scapa Group
Arkema Group
Collano Adhesives
Drytac
Benson Polymers
Adhesives Research
Beardow & Adams
American Biltrite
Evans Adhesive
Bühnen
Alfa International
Dymax
Huntsman
Mactac
Franklin International
Wacker Chemie
Market Segment by Type, covers
Elastomeric Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive
Resin Type Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Packaging
Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Medical & Healthcare
Building & Construction
