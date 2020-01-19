Global Prescriptive Asset Management Solutions Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Prescriptive Asset Management Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Analytics is the computational analysis of a set of data. The field of analytics has evolved over a period of time. It used to be descriptive in nature and used historical data to analyze situations and actions. Later, descriptive analytics was further refined to diagnostic analytics, which provided reasoning for actions. With further advancements in computational technology, the approach of predictive and prescriptive analytics came into existence. Predictive analytics helps decision makers to mathematically predict the future. On the other hand, prescriptive analytics helps decision makers to take action regarding future events.

Prescriptive analytics and maintenance are computing tools that use modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, as well as pattern recognition to create efficient decision making for asset management. They are used to monitor equipment performance at the premises and also predict performance expectations. Anyone responsible for asset management can reap the benefits of prescriptive analytics. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM), maintenance organizations, or any third party service providers can use prescriptive analytics to efficiently manage assets.

Prescriptive analytics draws data from business intelligence, enterprise asset management (EAM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and other enterprise information systems. Using these data, the solution frames ‘what if’ conditions of all the possible results. Each option is critically evaluated in order to arrive at the optimal course of action. Prescriptive analytics saves time and significantly reduces human error since the outcome is created by the combination of predictive modelling, machine learning, and statistical algorithms.

Prescriptive maintenance continuously monitors the asset and immediately identifies any asset failure. It is not limited to predicting failure like predictive analytics. It has a larger canvas. Prescriptive analytics helps in strategic decision making for the maintenance of the asset throughout its life cycle.

Therefore, the prescriptive approach to asset management has several benefits. It helps in providing real-time data analysis and improves asset performance by significantly reducing downtime.

Prescriptive Asset Management Solutions Market – Drivers & Restraints

Vendors operating in the prescriptive asset management solutions market are offering comprehensive asset performance management software suites that use various advanced technologies, including Big Data analytics, process modelling, and machine learning. Vendors are prioritizing the need of asset-intensive companies in order to develop robust software suites. They are combining the features of predictive analytics with prescriptive analytics to provide a holistic solution for complete asset lifecycle management.

The prescriptive asset management solutions market is largely driven by benefits of prescriptive analytics to asset intensive companies. Maintaining assets is one of the most critical tasks, and any human error can lead to significant loss in terms of money and time. In order to avoid such challenges, companies are deploying prescriptive asset management solutions. Low level of awareness about prescriptive asset management solutions is the key barrier in the adoption of these solutions. However, vendors operating in the market are taking significant efforts to create awareness about the solutions though trade shows and conferences.

Prescriptive Asset Management Solutions Market – Segmentation

The prescriptive asset management solutions market can be segmented based on industry vertical, deployment, and region. Based on industry vertical, the prescriptive asset management solutions market can be categorized into oil & gas, chemicals, water & wastewater, and power generation. In terms of deployment, the prescriptive asset management solutions market can be classified into on- premise and cloud-based. Based on industry vertical, the prescriptive asset management solutions market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Prescriptive Asset Management Solutions Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the prescriptive asset management solutions market are AspenTech, ABB Ltd., Argility, SEAMS Ltd., PlantVision, Aricent Inc., IBM Corporation, Dexcent Inc., Rockwell Automation, and SAP SE.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

