Global Prescription Sunglasses Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Prescription sunglasses are used for the protection of eyes from the harmful ultraviolet radiations which can cause permanent damage to the eyes. The prescription sunglasses are an effective way of limiting exposure of eyes to safe levels along with the dropping glare levels. These sunglasses are available in a wide range of sizes and styles for the people suffering from myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia, and astigmatism.

Increasing usage and acceptance of eyewear products in general, and prescription eyewear in particular, is a critical driver for eyewear market growth.

Rapidly changing fashion trends along with increasing buying power is anticipated to positively impact the industry growth. Aggressive promotions by the companies about latest trends are projected to increase awareness among customers.

Significant technological developments, urbanization and increase in population are the key driving factors for the prescription sunglass market. Increasing demand for these lens materials coupled with growing purchasing power in the developing countries is expected to positively impact volume sales.

The global Prescription Sunglasses market was 4790 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 6970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Prescription Sunglasses market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Prescription Sunglasses in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Luxottica Group

Safilo Group

Charmant

Marchon Eyewear

Fielmann

De Rigo

Rodenstock

Others

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Glass

Plastic Lenses- CR-39

Solid material- Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Young Adults

Adults

Mature Adults

Seniors

