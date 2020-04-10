Global Precision Medicine Market 2019 Size, Demand, Trends, Growth by Business Opportunities, Key Players, Type and Application, Forecast 2025

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is “an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person.” This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It is in contrast to a “one-size-fits-all” approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.

The classification of precision medicine includes diagnostics and therapies, and the proportion of diagnostics in 2016 is about 68%.

Precision Medicine is used for oncology, neurosciences, immunology, respiratory and other field. The most proportion of precision medicine is for oncology, and the revenue in 2016 is 4.3 billion USD.

Germany is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 22% in 2016. Following Germany, France is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.

Although the term “precision medicine” is relatively new, the concept has been a part of healthcare for many years. For example, a person who needs a blood transfusion is not given blood from a randomly selected donor; instead, the donor’s blood type is matched to the recipient to reduce the risk of complications. Although examples can be found in several areas of medicine, the role of precision medicine in day-to-day healthcare is relatively limited. Researchers hope that this approach will expand to many areas of health in coming years.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Precision Medicine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Market Size Split by Type

Diagnostics

Therapies

Market Size Split by Application

Oncology

Neurosciences

Immunology

Respiratory

Others

Precision Medicine Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

