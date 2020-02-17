GLOBAL PRECISION FARMING/AGRICULTURE SERVICE MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS 2019 TO 2025

In 2018, the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)
AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)
CropMetrics LLC (U.S.)
Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)
AGCO Corporation (U.S.)
Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
Agribotix LLC
Deere and Company
DICKEY-john Corporation
Farmers Edge Inc.
Grownetics, Inc.
Granular, Inc
SST Development Group, Inc.
The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)
Topcon Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-based
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Yield monitoring
Field mapping
Crop scouting
Weather tracking & forecasting
Irrigation management
Inventory management
Farm labor management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Precision Farming/Agriculture Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Farming/Agriculture Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
