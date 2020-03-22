Global Pre-Clinical Imaging Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2021

Pre-Clinical Imaging is the visualisation of small animals using in-vitro and non-invasive techniques mainly for the purpose of research such as drug development. The global Pre- Clinical Imaging Market was valued at USD XXX Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XXX Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2021.

Preclinical imaging is further used to monitor the treatment response for early indications of success. The technological development of in vivo imaging provides a platform for studying disease at the molecular level in a quantitative way. In vivo imaging acts as a connecting line between in vitro exploratory and in vivo clinical research which facilitates the direct and fast transfer of preclinical studies on animal models to clinical investigation in man. The key disease areas targeted with in vivo preclinical imaging are cancers, neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Market Dynamics

The major drivers for the market of pre-clinical imaging include:

With stricter government rules governing the use of pre-clinical imaging, demand non-invasive techniques for small animals is on the rise.

The reduced costs, simplicity and technical ease of these systems over conventional MRI system for the treatment of ever increasing chronic diseases is also one of the major drivers of pre-clinical imaging market.

Increased government support, policies and funding’s for pre-clinical researchare also an important determinant for the global market.

The roadblocks faced by global Pre-Clinical Imaging market are as follows:

The high product costs associated with pre-clinical imaging systems hinder its adoption in research and educational institutes.

The use of each modality individually is very limited which discourages the sale of products.

The lack of killed workmen to operate the systems is also a factor which hinders the global market for this technology.

The lack of availability of developed infrastructure in third world countries also discourages the growth of global market.

Market Segmentation

The market for Pre-Clinical Imaging is segmented on the basis of: product, application, end user and geography. The product segment is further classified into two: modalities and reagents. Out of these, the modalities segment is expected to dominate the global market due to the increasing application of imaging systems in pre-clinical research, high costs of the systems and commercialization of pre-clinical imaging systems. The detailed segmentation is described below:

On the basis of product

Preclinical imaging modalities

Optical Imaging Systems

Preclinical Nuclear Imaging Systems

Micro-MRI Systems

Micro-Ultrasound Systems

Micro-Ct Systems

Preclinical Photo-Acoustic Imaging Systems

Preclinical Magnetic Particle Imaging (Micro-MPI) Systems

Preclinical imaging reagents

MRI Contrast Agents

Optical Imaging Reagents

Nuclear Imaging Reagents

Ultrasound Contrast Agents

CT Contrast Agents

On the basis of application

Research and development

Drug discovery

On the basis of end-user

Pharmaceutical companies

Research institutes

Biotechnology companies

On the basis of geography

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Latin America

MEA

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions:North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America due to high acceptance of new and advanced technologies, presence of a large number of skilled workmen, developed infrastructure, carrying out of a large number of research and development projects dominates the market for pre-clinical imaging. Also, in countries like Canada the government funding’s and policies to boost research in the form of tax exemptions will continue to make North America the largest market of this technology. This is followed by Europe which is the second largest market due to the increasing healthcare awareness among its people and also due to the boost of activities in R&D. but Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increased public as well as private investments for radioisotope production in the region. Also, improved regulatory scenario along with state support for biotechnological and pharmaceutical research will boost the market for the technology in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Pre-Clinical Imaging and determine its future are: PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), MILabs B.V. (Netherlands), Aspect Imaging (Israel), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), Trifoil Imaging (U.S.),MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation(Japan), Bruker, Capintec, Berthold Technologies, INDEC Biosystems, Hitachi Medical, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Angstrom Advanced Inc., Kubtec X-Ray, Miltenyi Biotec GMBH(Germany), Naviscan, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

