Global Power Transformer Market is Set to Witness an Uptick During 2017-2022

The demand of electricity is rising with the growing population and industrialization. This has increased the number of power plants globally and the electricity generation capacity. At the same time, world requires a sustainable, reliable and affordable energy which has driven the growth in renewable energy integration and smart grids. These factors will escalate the demand of power transformers during the forecast period. Replacement of aging infrastructure, expansion of transmission and distribution network, new technologies in power sector will also drive the market in future.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Power Transformer Market – By Rating (Small, Medium, Large), By Output Voltage (Step-Down, Step-Up), By Core Materials (Solid Iron/Steel, Silicon Steel, Amorphous Steel), By Cooling/Insulation (Dry-Type, Liquid Filled), By Region, By Country: An Analysis (2017-2022)- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Brazil): (2017-2022)” global market is projected to display a tremendous growth represented by a CAGR of 7.60% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by rising demand of electricity, renewable energy integration, smart grid installations, replacement of aging infrastructure, transmission and distribution development. Large rating power transformers are growing at a fast pace due to the increasing installations of high capacity power plants. At the same time, wide range of Dry-Type power transformers are being manufactured due to its large demand. Among the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the total power transformer market in 2016 and is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by its emergence as a manufacturing hub and large scale development in power sector including projects on renewable energy and smart grid installation.

The report titled, “Global Power Transformer Market – By Rating (Small, Medium, Large), By Output Voltage (Step-Down, Step-Up), By Core Materials (Solid Iron/Steel, Silicon Steel, Amorphous Steel), By Cooling/Insulation (Dry-Type, Liquid Filled), By Region, By Country: An Analysis (2017-2022) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Brazil)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Power Transformer Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global power transformer market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

