Global Power System Stimulation Market 2019 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2025

The global Power System Simulation Market was worth USD 830 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 1436.18 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period.

The market growth is driven by several factors such as increasing power generation capacity with growing power sector, new advanced technology to reduce time and cost for different industrial projects. However, the market growth is restrained by the risk of data security over the transmission.

The graph shows the total energy generation capacity in the UK. It shows that by 2035, renewables are expected to account for 67 GW of electricity produced, of a total of 139 GW in that year.

The major players in the power system simulator market are ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Siemens, GE, and ETAP.

Some recent development in the global power system simulation market are:

In Mar 2018, The PD1000A Power Device Measurement System for Advanced Modeling and the W8598BP/BT Power Electronics Model Generator Software solution addressed the growing needs of the hybrid-electric and electric vehicle and solar industries that power electronics simulation designers to make their modules smaller, cooler and more efficient.

In 2017, Bentley Power Systems partnered with Siemens Energy to develop innovative technology aimed at the digitization of power utilities.

Market Segmentation:

The global Power System Simulation market is segmented by Modules such as Arc Flash, Short Circuit, Load Flow, Device Coordination Selectivity, Harmonics, and Others. The Load Flow segment accounted for largest market share due to increasing number of power projects and growing investments in oil & gas, mining, and metals market. In addition, load flows are better in optimizing power networks and managing future load expansions.

By Offering, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, and Services. The software segment is leading the power system simulator market due to rising use of IoT and cloud platforms, increasing advancement in technology and innovations in existing software.

Further, based on end-user, the market is segmented into Power Generation, Industrial, and Others. The power segment is the largest segment accounted for the highest market share of the global power system simulation. Growing power generation capacity, increasing investments in renewable energy and increasing adoption of smart grids in transmission & distribution of power is boosting the power generation segment.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is dominating the global power system simulation market during the forecast period due growing mining, metals and oil market.

