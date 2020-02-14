Global Power System Remote Monitoring (PSRM) Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Power System Remote Monitoring (PSRM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Remote real-time monitoring system usually refers to the IP monitoring system for specific applications in the field of security monitoring and remote monitoring, which enables users to achieve video monitoring and video image recording through the IP network (LAN/WAN/Internet).System USES the management server, modular structure design, in terms of design, distributed control and processing has great flexibility and extensibility, through the electronic map ICONS on the device tree list for control of the machine equipment, and to provide Internet users in the network environment for traditional video monitoring equipment query, management, control, video and other functions.

In 2018, the global Power System Remote Monitoring (PSRM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Power System Remote Monitoring (PSRM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power System Remote Monitoring (PSRM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Enetics(USA)

DigSilent(Germany)

PowerSight(USA)

Cummins Inc(USA)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems(USA)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PS4550 – Power Quality Analyzer

PS3550 – Power Analyzer

PS2500 – Power Logger

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Plant Monitor

Power Quality Monitor

Energy Monitoring

Load Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Power System Remote Monitoring (PSRM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Power System Remote Monitoring (PSRM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power System Remote Monitoring (PSRM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

