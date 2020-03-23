Global Power Semiconductor Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Power Semiconductor -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

Power semiconductor is the fundamental component of modern power electronic circuitry machines and instruments. Power semiconductors possess a structure that is different from regular semiconductors, enabling them to handle high voltages and large currents without damage. The global power semiconductor market was 39.4 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 58.19 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period.

Growth by Region

In Asia Pacific, China has leading automotive market and leading producer of electric vehicles in the world, which is driving the market in this region. Germany and France are leading domestic markets in Europe.

Drivers vs Constraints

The introduction of fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication will drive the market. Growth in renewable energy sectors such as wind and solar power generation and growing consumer electronics market are driving the market growth. However, limited technological advancements in the power semiconductors market have hampered the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

ROHM and GaN Systems announced their collaboration with the goal of contributing to the continuing evolution of power electronics.

FormFactor, an industry-leading electrical test and measurement supplier to the semiconductor industry, introduced the TESLA200 high power semiconductor probing system. Designed specifically for IGBT and power MOSFET device measurements, the TESLA200 provides accurate data at up to 10,000 V and up to 600 A current

