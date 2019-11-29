Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 245.1 million by 2024, from US$ 212.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report focuses on the key global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
This report focuses on the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ON Semiconductor
Monolithic Power Systems
Akros Silicon
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
Analog Devices
Maxim Integrated
Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group
Microchip Technology
NXP
Silicon Labs
Market Segment by Type, covers
1 Channel
2 Channels
4 Channels
8 Channels
12 Channels
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial Automation
Point of Sale – Retail
Hospitality
IP Security Cameras
Thin Clients/VDI
Building Management
Others
