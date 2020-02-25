Global Power Generation Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Power Generation Equipment is useful appliances that supply electrical power during a power outage and prevent discontinuity of daily activities or disruption of business operations. Power Generation Equipment is available in different electrical and physical configurations for use in different applications.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Power Generation Equipment in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Power Generation Equipment. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Power Generation Equipment will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the Power Generation Equipment industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Power Generation Equipment is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Caterpillar, Cummins Power Systems, Generac, Honda Power, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Power Generation Equipment and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 52.34% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Power Generation Equipment industry because of their market share and lowing cost of raw material and labor.

Although the market competition of Power Generation Equipment is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Power Generation Equipment and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Power Generation Equipment market was 9830 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Power Generation Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Power Generation Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Caterpillar

Cummins Power Systems

Generac

Honda Power

MTU

Briggs & Stratton

Yamaha

KOHLER

TTI

Champion

Itopower

Hyundai Power

Eaton

Sawafuji

Loncin

PM & T

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Portable Generators

Standby Generators

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

