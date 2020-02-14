Global Power Factor Correction Devices Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors and Opportunities in 2027

The report “Power Factor Correction Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Power factor correction devices are also known as power saver devices. It is connected to the mains of the electrical system for improving the power factor measurement taken using an electricity meter. Power factor correction devices measure how efficiently power is consumed. However, the utility bill based on real power is not affected by power factor correction devices, but it is useful for industrial users where the power charges are based on PFC rather than real power.

Ideally, power factor will be unity (1 i.e. 100%), when the current and voltage simultaneously achieves maxima, but due to highly inductive load/devices in the real world it is reduced to 0.7 or less. The capacity of a circuit performance at a particular time is real power. It is observed that load/device with a low power factor takes more current than high-power factor devices in the electrical system for the same amount of power transferred. However, energy loss is also more in the distribution of higher current in the system. It also requires higher capacity wires and equipment. And due to the extra expenses and the wastage of current, power companies charge a higher cost to low power factor users, which are usually industrial and commercial customers. This is mainly caused by lightly loaded induction equipment; any device that has a coil of wire will create low power factor, such as Air Conditioners, pumps, fans or blowers, induction furnaces, weaving machines, standard stamping machines, single-stroke presses and automated machine tools. So, the power factor correction devices are used to raise the power factor of the respective devices and reduce the electricity bill.

Power Factor Correction Devices Market:Market Dynamics

Robust growth in HVAC systems across the world and increasing awareness among people to save electricity by connecting power factor correction devices to the electrical system lead to substantial increase in demand for power factor correction devices. Also, implementation of energy-efficiency norms and standards for the development of public lighting and power system is also expected to bolster the demand for power factor correction devices over the forecast period.

There are also certain risks associated with the installation of power factor correction devices. When power factor correction devices are connected to the system, they set up a parallel resonance circuit between their capacitors and the system network inductance. Sometimes, the wave components that are close to the parallel resonance are magnified and can cause serious problems such as excessive voltage distortion, insulation breakdown within motors, transformers and conductors and overvoltage tripping of drives . These risks can act as restraints to the power factor correction devices market. The presence of alternatives such as vacuum contactors can also hinder the growth of power factor correction devices market. Whereas, the growing tendency among people to save electricity by connecting power factor correction devices covers up these restraints to an extent.

Power Factor Correction Devices Market:Market Segmentation

Segmentation of power factor correction devices market can be doneon the basis of end-use as follows;

Automotive industries

Consumer electronics

Medical and healthcare industries

Mining industries

Electric Power industry.

Segmentation of power factor correction devices market can be doneon the basis of application as follows;

Distributed power factor correction device

Group power factor correction device

Centralized power factor correction device

Combined power factor correction device

Automatic power factor correction device

Power Factor Correction Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds the major share of the global power factor correction devices market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share due to the substantial growth in electricity consuming sectors in this region. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in many major countries in the region such as China and India, is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Power Factor Correction Devices Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of market participants in the global power factor correction devices market, identified across the value chain are

Siemens AG

ABB

Toshiba Corporation

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

Eaton

Cgglobal

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

