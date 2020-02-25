Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Extension cords, also known as power extenders or extension leads, are longer power cords that are used to supply electrical energy to portable electrical equipment or appliances located up to hundreds of feet away from a main power source.

Equipment such as construction machinery, sound and lighting equipment, emergency medical defibrillators and electrical power tools are often used in locations without a convenient power source, and extension cords are thus used to supply the current to the equipment. Extension cords are only designed for temporary usage, and not as a means of permanent or long-term power supply.

There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countries‘power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.

The threat of this industry is wireless technology which could be a major trend in the future. At the present time the threat of substitutes for power cords or their components is low. The power cord is a relatively cheap part of the end product for most buyers.The fluctuation of copper price will affect the cost and price of the power cords product.The gross margin is the same. Although power cords & extension cords industry still have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market

The global Power Cords & Extension Cords market was 5750 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 5110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.5% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Power Cords & Extension Cords market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Power Cords & Extension Cords in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PVC and Rubber

Halogen-free

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household Appliances

Computers and Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Other Industrial Products

