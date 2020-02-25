Global Power Converter/Inverter Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). On the other hand, inverters convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC).

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Power Converter/Inverter in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Power Converter/Inverter. Increasing of metalworking field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on nonclinical field industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Power Converter/Inverter will drive growth in Asia markets.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The global Power Converter/Inverter market was 170 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Power Converter/Inverter market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Power Converter/Inverter in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Bestek

NFA

Cobra

Kisae Technology

Rally

Energizer

Duracell

Meind

Stanley

Exeltech

Cotek

Samlex

Power Bright

Go Power

Wagan Tech

Magnum Energy

WEHO

Erayak

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

12V

24V

48V and Above

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Car Appliances

Outdoor Application

Others

