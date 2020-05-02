Global Power Cable Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Power Cable: Low Voltage Handling Power Cables Projected to Gain Significant Market Share During 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Power cables are mainly used for power transmission and distribution purpose. It is an assembly of one or more individually insulated electrical conductors, usually held together with an overall sheath. The assembly is used for transmission and distribution of electrical power. Electrical power cables may be installed as permanent wiring within buildings, buried in the ground and run overhead or exposed. Flexible power cables are used for portable devices, mobile tools and machinery. These are designed and manufactured as per voltage, current to be carried, operating maximum temperature and purpose of applications desired by customer.

Persistence Market Research utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on a three dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Persistence Market Research collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

In this phase, Persistence Market Research validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.

Market Taxonomy

By Voltage Handling

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

By End-Use Industry

Power Transmission

Telecommunication

Refineries and Oil Rigs

Construction

Others

By Material

Copper

Aluminum

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa

