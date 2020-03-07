Global Power Bank Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Power Bank Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Power banks are products that are used to place energy into rechargeable batteries or secondary cells through electric current or solar energy. A power bank is a portable charger designed to recharge your electronic gadgets when you’re on the move. The global power bank market was 9.27 billion USD in 2018 and forecasted to reach 26.76 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.35% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific dominated the market and will continue to dominate during the forecast period due to rising usage of smartphones and innovation of new products. North American market is driven due to consumer’s adoption for new products. Europe will also grow with a significant rate due to technological advancements and new innovative products.

Drivers vs Constraints

The increase in use of portable devices and gadgets has increased the power banks market. Extensive use of electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops fuel the growth of the power bank market. However, the growth of alternatives such as wireless and fast charge for electronic devices hamper the market.

Industry Trends

Anker partners with Nintendo on two new USB-C battery packs designed for the Switch.

Billion, the Made for India brand by Flipkart, launched its range of power banks which the company said was produced exclusively to address the ‘unique needs of Indian customers’.

Global Power Bank Market – by Product Type, Capacity, Battery Type, Application, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

7. Global Power Bank Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Battery Type

7.1. Lithium Ion

7.2. Lithium Polymer

8. Global Power Bank Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application

8.1. Consumer Electronics

8.2. Industrial

