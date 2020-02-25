Global Powder Type Bath Additive Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

This report studies the Powder Type Bath Additive market. Powder Type Bath Additive is a skin treatment for you to add to your bath water when bathing. It helps treat dry or chapped skin conditions that may also be itchy, red and sore.

In consumption market, Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these three regions occupied 99.30% of the global consumption volume in total.

Powder type bath additive has different types, adult type and baby type. With health effect of powder type bath additive, the downstream application industries will need more powder type bath additive products. So, powder type bath additive has a huge market potential in the future.

The main end users include individuals, hot springs and bathhouse, etc. Among those, individuals application occupied the largest share of 40.64% in 2017, followed by hot springs application with share of 37.31%.

The global Powder Type Bath Additive market was 600 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Powder Type Bath Additive in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Bathclin

Bath Roman

Yumeguri

ONSO

Tabinoyado

Onsen Ryoko

Aveeno

Aswini Subhra

Rainbow

Ancient Living

Bath Bubble and Beyond

SABON

Zoella Beauty

Joik

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Adult Type

Baby Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Individuals

Hot Springs

Bathhouse

Others

