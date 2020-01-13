GLOBAL POWDER AND LIQUID COATINGS MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Powder and Liquid Coatings – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. The main difference between a conventional liquid paint and a powder coating is that the powder coating does not require a solvent to keep the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form.

Liquid coatings segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from several application sectors including construction, furniture and automobile industries.

The global Powder and Liquid Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Powder and Liquid Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Powder and Liquid Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG Industries

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta(Dupont)

Valspar Corporation

RPM International

American Powder Coatings

TIGER Drylac

3M

IFS Coatings

Masco

Nortek Powder Coating

Trimite Powders

Vogel Paint

Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

Erie Powder Coatings

Hentzen Coatings

Cardinal Paint

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3862568-global-powder-and-liquid-coatings-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Liquid

Segment by Application

Indoor Application

Outdoor/Architectural Application

Automotive Industry

Appliance & Housewares

Others

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3862568-global-powder-and-liquid-coatings-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powder and Liquid Coatings

1.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Powder and Liquid Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Powder and Liquid Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Indoor Application

1.3.3 Outdoor/Architectural Application

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.3.5 Appliance & Housewares

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powder and Liquid Coatings Business

7.1 PPG Industries

7.1.1 PPG Industries Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 PPG Industries Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Akzonobel

7.2.1 Akzonobel Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Akzonobel Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sherwin-Williams

7.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Axalta(Dupont)

7.4.1 Axalta(Dupont) Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Axalta(Dupont) Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Valspar Corporation

7.5.1 Valspar Corporation Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Valspar Corporation Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 RPM International

7.6.1 RPM International Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 RPM International Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 American Powder Coatings

7.7.1 American Powder Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 American Powder Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 TIGER Drylac

7.8.1 TIGER Drylac Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 TIGER Drylac Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 3M

7.9.1 3M Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 3M Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 IFS Coatings

7.10.1 IFS Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 IFS Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Masco

7.12 Nortek Powder Coating

7.13 Trimite Powders

7.14 Vogel Paint

7.15 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

7.16 Erie Powder Coatings

7.17 Hentzen Coatings

7.18 Cardinal Paint

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3862568

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3862568-global-powder-and-liquid-coatings-market-research-report-2019