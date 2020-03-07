Global Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario Forecast to 2024

Potassium Nitrate is a colourless or white transparent crystalline compound and strong oxidizing agent, it is wildly used in gunpowders, pyrotechnics, fertilizers, making glass and as a preservative for foods, esp as a curing salt for ham, sausages, etc.
Kemapco is a subsidiary of the Arab Potash Company, and operates a single potassium nitrate plant in Aqaba, Jordan. Production in 2017 amounted to 130 kt potassium nitrate, with sales amounting to about USD 105 million.
According to this study, over the next five years the Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Food Grade
Agriculture Grade
Technical Grade
Medical Grade
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Agriculture
Pharma & Healthcare
Food Industry
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Axaygroup
Kemapco
SQM
Haifa
Wentong Group
Yara
Ishita International
Jiangxi Longwell Industrial
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
