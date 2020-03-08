Global Positioning Systems Market (GPS) Insights and Growing Trends 2019 to 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Positioning Systems Market (Gps)” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Positioning Systems Market (GPS) was valued US$ 38.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 135.34 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.2 % during a forecast period.

GPS is a radio navigation system that allows sea, land, and airborne users to define their exact location, velocity, and time 24 hours a day, in all weather conditions, anywhere in the world. GPS is a satellite-based navigation system consisting of a network of 24 orbiting satellites that are eleven thousand nautical miles in space and in six different orbital paths. The satellites are regularly moving, making two complete orbits around the Earth in just under 24 hours. If we do the math, that’s about 2.6 kilometers per second.

The GPS system gets calibrated by its own and therefore it can be easily used by anyone. GPS helps find retail outlets in a new tourist location. Nowadays GPS is very demandable owing to theft-protection systems.

Scope of Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market:

Global Positioning Systems Market (GPS) by Deployment:

Standalone Trackers

Portable Navigation Devices

Automotive Telematics Systems

Consumer Devices

Others

Global Positioning Systems Market (GPS) by Application:

Road

Aviation

Marine

Location-Based Services

Surveying and Mapping

Others

Global Positioning Systems Market (GPS) by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

In future, all GSM phones are expected to fit with superior GPS technology to help the user in navigation. This superior GPS technology will also help track other GPS-mobile enabled users.

GPS gets updated in every twelve minutes. Once the signal has reached the updated time, the satellite is unable to know the correct location and can make calculation based on the wrong information.

The location-based services segment is leading share of the global positioning systems market. Location-based information can be useful for secure authentication of users and fraud management services while enabling mobile services.

North America holds the dominant share in global positioning systems market owing to high military expenditure by governments and high penetration of smartphone. There is no charge to utilize the GPS service as US defense accepting cost of the GPS system is a key opportunity. GPS maintained and upgraded by the US department of defence. However, Asia Pacific is poised to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of smartphone users, growing adoption of broadband, and high investments in network infrastructure.

Some Points from TOC for Global Positioning Systems Market (Gps):

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Executive Summary

3.1. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market

Chapter Four: .Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.2.2. Drivers

4.2.3. Restraints

4.2.4. Opportunities

4.2.5. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.2.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.2.7. SWOT Analysis

Chapter Five: .Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.1.1. North America

5.1.2. Europe

5.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

5.1.5. South America

Chapter Six: Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Value Share Analysis, by Deployment

6.3. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Deployment

6.4. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Analysis, by Deployment

6.5. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Deployment

6.6. Key Trends

6.6.1. Key Developments

Chapter Seven: Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

7.3. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application

7.4. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Analysis, by Application

7.5. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

7.6. Key Trends

7.6.1. Key Developments

Chapter Eight: Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Analysis, by Region

8.1. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

8.2. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

8.3. Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

8.4. Key Trends

8.4.1. Key Developments

Chapter Nine: North America Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Analysis

9.1. North America Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Overview

9.2. North America Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Value Share Analysis, by Deployment

9.3. North America Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Forecast, by Deployment

9.3.1. Standalone Trackers

9.3.2. Portable Navigation Devices

9.3.3. Automotive Telematics Systems

9.3.4. Consumer Devices

9.3.5. Others

9.4. North America Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

9.5. North America Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Forecast, by Application

9.5.1. Road

9.5.2. Aviation

9.5.3. Marine

9.5.4. Location-Based Services

9.5.5. Surveying and Mapping

9.5.6. Others

9.6. North America Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Value Share Analysis, by Country

9.7. North America Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Forecast, by Country

9.7.1. U.S.

9.7.2. Canada

9.8. North America Global Positioning systems (GPS) Market Analysis, by Country

..Continued

