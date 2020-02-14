Global Portable Power Bank Market Sales, Size, Leading Player, Production and CAGR Comparison by Type, Application and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Portable Power Bank Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphone, tablets, portable media devices, and others applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Portable Power Bank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. In the next five years, the global consumption of Power Banks will maintain a high annual growth rate; production value is expected to

Demand is driven by the demand of smartphone and tablet. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented.

Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future.

China domestic Power Banks industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 80% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Portable Power Bank industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The production of Portable Power Bank is about 682599 K Units in 2015.

China is the largest supplier of Portable Power Bank, with a production market share nearly 40.36% and sales market share nearly 35.21% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while China region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe, with the production market share of 24.38% and sales market share of 23.06% in 2015. North America is another important market of Portable Power Bank, enjoying 18.92% production market share and 21.72% sales market share in 2015.

Portable Power Bank is used in Smartphone, Tablet and Media Devices. Report data showed that 52.77% of the Portable Power Bank market demand in Smartphone, 21.70% in Tablet, and 25.53% in Media Devices in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Portable Power Bank, which the battery capacity range from 2000 mAh to more than 20000 mAh.

The worldwide market for Portable Power Bank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mophie

Samsung

Mipow

Sony

Maxell

RavPower

Samya

FSP Europe

Xtorm

Lepow

HIPER

Pisen

Romoss

SCUD

Yoobao

DX Power

Pineng

Besiter

MI

Mili

Koeok

Powerocks

GP Batteries

XPAL Power

Aigo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lithium-ion Portable Power Bank

Lithium-polymer Portable Power Bank

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphone

Tablet

Media Device

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Portable Power Bank market.

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Power Bank Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Portable Power Bank, with sales, revenue, and price of Portable Power Bank, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Portable Power Bank, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Portable Power Bank market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Power Bank sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Portable Power Bank Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Portable Power Bank by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Portable Power Bank by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Portable Power Bank by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Portable Power Bank Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Portable Power Bank Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Portable Power Bank Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables, Continued…

