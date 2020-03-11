Global Portable Kayaks Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2025

The kayak has a rudder. During the competition, the athletes sit in the boat, facing forward, and hold two OARS with blades in their hands on both sides of the boat.

The growing adoption of kayaking as a sport as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

This report focuses on Portable Kayaks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Kayaks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Elements

AIRE

Aqua Xtreme

Clear Blue Hawaii

KLEPPER Faltbootwerft

MOOVING SARL

BIC Sport

Long Haul Kayaks

Nautiraid

ORU KAYAK

TRAK Kayaks

Folding Kayaks UK

ZEBEC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inflatable Kayaks

Folding Kayaks

Segment by Application

Business

Household

