Global Portable Kayaks Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2025

The kayak has a rudder. During the competition, the athletes sit in the boat, facing forward, and hold two OARS with blades in their hands on both sides of the boat.
The growing adoption of kayaking as a sport as one of the primary growth factors for this market.
This report focuses on Portable Kayaks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Kayaks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Advanced Elements
AIRE
Aqua Xtreme
Clear Blue Hawaii
KLEPPER Faltbootwerft
MOOVING SARL
BIC Sport
Long Haul Kayaks
Nautiraid
ORU KAYAK
TRAK Kayaks
Folding Kayaks UK
ZEBEC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Inflatable Kayaks
Folding Kayaks
Segment by Application
Business
Household
