Global Portable Gas Detection Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018–2026 : Halma Plc, Trolex Ltd., General Electric Co.

The Portable Gas Detection market report [8 Year Forecast 2018-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Portable Gas Detection market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Portable Gas Detection industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and policy and regulations which are expected to influence the growth of the portable gas detection market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Million Units) across different geographies.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global portable gas detection equipment market include Honeywell International Inc., MSA, Riken Keiki Co., Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corporation, Dragerwerk, Halma Plc, Trolex Ltd., General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global portable gas detection market has been segmented as follows

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Product Type

Wearable

Non-wearable (Sniffer)

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Gas Type

Combustible

Oxygen

Toxic

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Application

Single Gas

Multiple Gas

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Industry

Oil & Gas

Mining

Building/ Construction

Wastewater Treatment

Fire Services

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Others (Utilities & General Industry)

Global Portable Gas Detection Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

