Global Portable Filtration Systems Market 2019 | Market Effect Factors Analysis by 2025

The Global Portable Filtration Systems Market was valued at USD 498.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 702.54 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.89% from 2017 to 2025.

The Portable Filtration System is a kind of offline filtration unit. The portable units can be moved from one reservoir to a different for union multiple machines. This system can be used to filter nearly any type of hydraulic fluid, including insulating oils, lubricating oils, and coolants. Benefits of portable filtration system includes – compact design, unique, cost efficient, portable, no boiling required, easy to maintain.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand smart filtration

1.2 Increasing rate of manufacturing activities

1.3 Emergence of power generation sector

1.4 Strict environmental regulations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Availability of cheap alternatives and renewable energy sources

2.2 Changing raw material prices

2.3 Poor product awareness

Market Segmentation:

The Global Portable Filtration Systems Market is segmented on the flow rate, technology, end user, and region.

1. Flow Rate:

1.1 010

1.2 >1020

1.3 >2060

1.4 >60100

1.5 Above 100

2. By Technology:

2.1 Centrifugal Filtration

2.2 Vacuum Filtration

2.3 Pressure Filtration

3. By End User:

3.1 Oil & Gas

3.2 Paper and Pulp

3.3 Power Generation

3.4 Manufacturing

3.5 Petrochemicals

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Eaton

2. Parker-Hannifin

3. Pall

4. Bosch Rexroth

5. Y2K

6. DES-Case

7. Bakercorp

8. Como Filtration

9. Norman

10. Serfilco

11. Stauff

12. Donaldson Company

13. Trico Corporation

14. Filtration Group

15. MP Filtri

16. Hydac

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL PORTABLE FILTRATION SYSTEMS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL PORTABLE FILTRATION SYSTEMS MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL PORTABLE FILTRATION SYSTEMS MARKET , BY FLOW RATE

5.1 Overview

5.2 010

5.3 >1020

5.4 >2060

5.5 >60100

5.6 Above 100

6 GLOBAL PORTABLE FILTRATION SYSTEMS MARKET , BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1 Overview

6.2 Centrifugal Filtration

6.3 Vacuum Filtration

6.4 Pressure Filtration

Continued…

