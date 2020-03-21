Global Population Health Management Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2022

The Global Population Health Management Market was valued at US$ XX billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at around XX% CAGR to reach nearly US$ XX billion by 2022. Population health management refers to the process of collecting comprehensive data from various segments of the patient population and analysing the data to find actionable patterns and insights. It aims to uncover opportunities to improve care provided to patients and also optimize the care provider’s financial outcomes. Increasing need for affordable and effective healthcare processes is one of the main growth drivers of the market.

End Users

The main end users of the global population health management market are government bodies, healthcare providers, employer groups, and healthcare payers. Healthcare providers and healthcare payers use population health management products in order to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Government bodies and employer groups normally use these products to find trends from the data and make data based decisions.

Market Dynamics

The main growth driver of the global population health management market is the need to reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of healthcare provided to patients. Another factor that is fuelling the growth of the market is the rise of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart-disease, etc. that result in huge public expenses. Adoption of new technologies like cloud based software and services, and big data analysis techniques has helped improve efficiency of the products, thus helping in expansion of the market.

Attempts by healthcare payers and government bodies to identify population segments that are at high risk of suffering from certain diseases is driving up the use of population health management products. Other factors that aid the growth of the market are increasing population, increasing government focus on general healthcare, rising awareness, etc.

The global population health management market also faces a few restraints such as lack of skilled manpower and data management issues. Data safety and privacy concerns may adversely affect the growth of the market. Hence, companies need to develop efficient products with high data security and management features in order to ensure continued growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global population health management market can be segmented based on product type, mode of delivery, end user and geography. Based on type of product, the market can be segmented as software, hardware, and services. Based on mode of delivery, the market can be segmented as cloud based systems, web based systems, and on premise systems.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the global population health management market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently, the largest share of the market is held by North America followed by Europe and APAC region. The market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the APAC region due to factors like growing population, medical tourism, increasing investments in healthcare, etc.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are All scripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, Aetna Inc, Health Catalyst, and others.

