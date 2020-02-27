Global Population Health Management Market 2019 Size Estimation, Product Types, Supply and Demand Analysis, Top Players, End Users, Growth & Forecast till 2025

Need for cost-effective healthcare services, especially for the growing geriatric population, healthcare transformation is majorly increasing the demand for Population Health Management. Population Health Management is the aggregation of patient data across multiple resources, analyzing and grouping into a single, actionable patient record. This helps the healthcare providers to improve both clinical and financial outcomes.

Introduction of the Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the US, has alarmed all the nations across the globe for the need of affordable clinical care especially in the economically backward and growing countries.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Population Health Management Market is segmented based on End Users such as Healthcare provider, Healthcare payer, and Others.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, Health Catalyst, Healthagen, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Wellcentive, Inc., and Optum, Inc.

Segmentation:

The global Population Health Management market is segmented by Component, End users, and Mode of delivery. By component, the market has been segmented into software and services. The software segment is occupying the major share in this segment. Ease of use, storage, and compilation of large patient data, increasing application of business intelligence concept in the healthcare industry, advancement of software industries are mainly contributing to the growth of this segment.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into Mode of Delivery such as Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based. Web-based is considered as the major in this segment. Cost-effectiveness, Minimised data theft etc., are mainly favoring the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is leading the global market with the major contribution from the US. Increasing funding for population health management, growing prevalence of chronical diseases, Modernization of healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific is also considered as a major region in the market. The growing medical needs, expanding healthcare industry mainly in China and US are majorly contributing to the growth in this region.

