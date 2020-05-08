Global POP Display market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global POP Display market was valued US$ 10.43 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 17.18 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7 % during a forecast period.

POP display (point-of-purchase) is marketing material or advertising placed next to the merchandise it is promoting. These items are generally located in the checkout area or other location where the procure decision is made.

In terms of material type, in 2017, the corrugated board POP displays are estimated to dominate the market with more than 60% share of the market value. The metal POP display segment is anticipated to witness a market share as they are high in weight and expensive in nature.

In terms of sales channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets are dominating markets for POP display market. The report anticipates that smaller retail shops such as convenience stores are likely to gain a high traction and are thus dominate the global POP display market at the end of forecast period.

In terms of Application, food and beverages segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. While cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to gain significant share during forecasting period. Also in product type, counter and floor displays segment is anticipated to be the dominating segments over the forecast period.

POP display market manufacturers are majorly emphasizing on expanding footprint through mergers and acquisitions, thereby enhancing their product portfolio. Brand owners preferences regarding POP display are also expected to be driven by the type of product to be mounted on this display. Many food service brands prefer POP display for encourage as this POP displays provide high brand visibility. POP displays are considered more convenient by consumers, as it draws the attention of the end users towards special offers or particular brands and advantages of the product.

Geographically, The APAC market is expected to be leading contributor to the global POP Display market and register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during forecasting period. It represents the highest opportunity of US$2 Bn in near future. Thus this progress will attribute to the high demand for processed in the U.S.

The Scope of Global POP Display Market:

Global POP Display Market, by Product:

Floor Display

Counter Display

Gravity Feed

Pallet Display

Side Kick Display

Dump Bin Display

Clip Strip

Other POP Display

Global POP Display Market, by Material Type

Corrugated Board

Foam Board

Plastic Sheet

Glass

Metal

Global POP Display Market, by Sales Channel:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Departmental Store

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Global POP Display Market, by Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing and Stationary

Electronics

Automotive

Global POP Display Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global POP Display Market:

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Menasha Packaging Company

LLC.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

WestRock Company

Pratt Industries Inc.

Marketing Alliance Group

FFR Merchandising Company

Sonoco Products Company

Felbro, Inc.

Creative Displays Now

U.S. Corrugated, Inc.

