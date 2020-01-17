Global Pool Alarms Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Pool Alarms market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pool Alarms business, shared in Chapter 3.

A pool alarm is essential to you if there is a swimming pool in your yard, especially for your kids. It is known that drowning is one of the main causes of death in kids under 14. Generally, one person will become unconscious if she or he doesn’t breathe oxygen more than 2 minutes. If the time is longer, she or he will not survive. The pool alarm can detect what has dropped in the pool once the water in the pool has been disturbed. This is helpful to remind us of checking what has happened and don’t lose a chance to save one’s life.

What’s more, a pool alarm has other function and it can do more. It is able to discover any unauthorized usage of swimming pool and alert you to know what has entered the pool. Such a pool alarm is also helpful to ensure kids’ safety, guests or friends, or even pets around the pool.

As for the United States Pool Alarms market, it will still show optimistic trend, and technological trends in the market will shift dramatically. Integration of detectors into the smart home will be an opportunity for installers in this market, such as integration with home safety management systems.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This study considers the Pool Alarms value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fence/Wall Mounted Pool Alarms

Pool Mounted Infrared Detectors

Underwater Motion Alarms

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Pool

Residential Pool

