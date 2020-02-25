Global Pond Liners Market Future Scope & Research Methodology 2019 : Reef Industries Inc., Emmbi Industries Limited, BTL Liners, Stephans Industries Limited

Global Pond Liners Market: Overview

Pond liners are impermeable membranes which are used for retaining liquids in a confined area. They are usually made up of raw materials such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Butyl Rubber, Polyurea, Polyester as well as Polyethylene. Pond liners can be used for lining natural water bodies such as lakes, ponds, etc. Among the artificial water sources, liners are used for creating artificial ponds or lakes in gardens or even at homes in order to add elegance and beauty to the property.

Pond liners are being used in end user industries such as potable water, floating baffles, oil spill containment, etc. Rising concerns regarding water conservation is expected to drive the market in the future End-User Industry. Pond liners are used in other end-user Industry such as aquaculture, agriculture, etc. which is expected to rise even further due to developments in technology. Asia Pacific and Europe have a well-developed pond liners market and the trend is expected to stay constant in the future as well.

The pond liners market is expected to grow at constant rate and is anticipated to find end-user industry in many other fields due to its properties such as abrasion resistance, corrosion resistance, etc. The market players operating are expected to expand due to rising demand for pond liners in the next few years.

The report estimates and forecasts the pond liners market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Pond liners market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the Pond liners market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of Pond liners and global average price trend analysis.

Global Pond Liners Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the Pond liners market by dividing it into raw material, end-user industry and geography segments. The raw material have been segmented into material types such as PVC, EPDM, butyl rubber, polyurea, polyester, and polyethylene. The end user industry are segmented potable water, floating baffles, oil spill containment, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of Pond liners in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Global Pond Liners Market: Competitive Analysis

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the Pond liners market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for Pond liners between 2017 and 2025.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Reef Industries Inc., Emmbi Industries Limited, BTL Liners, Stephans Industries Limited, Western Environmental Liner and Others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global Pond Liners Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ Raw Material literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Pond liners market has been divided into the following segments.

Pond liners Market – Raw Material Analysis

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Butyl Rubber

Polyurea

Polyester

Polyethylene

Pond liners Market – End-User Industry Analysis

Potable Water

Floating Baffles

Oil Spill Containment

Others

Pond liners Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

