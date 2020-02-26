Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market to reach a valuation of Us$ 592.16 Mn By The End 2026;

Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market – Snapshot

Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are manufactured from polyvinyl alcohol resins. They were developed in Japan and were first commercialized by Kuraray Co. Ltd. Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are employed in textiles, fabrics, and clothing applications. These fibers are popular in Asia by the name of Vinylon. Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are also used in cement additives, nonwovens, and other applications such as ropes, tire cords, and fishing nets. In terms of production, Japan-based Kuraray Co. Ltd dominates the market. Production of polyvinyl alcohol fibers is concentrated in China and Japan. Many China-based players operate in the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market.

Based on product, the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market has been bifurcated into filaments and staples. Staples is the dominant segment of the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. It is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Staples are available in the form of short cut discontinuous strands. Staple fibers are used in applications such as cement additives, textiles, and nonwoven materials. They are also employed in the production of twisted yarns. Staple fibers are used as cement additives for reinforcing cement. The staples segment is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. The filaments segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market has been segmented into cement additives, textiles, nonwovens, and others (including ropes, tire cords, and fishing nets). The cement additives segment constituted significant share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are used as reinforcing materials in fiber concrete and widely used as substitute for asbestos, which are detrimental to human health. Textiles is another significant consumer of polyvinyl alcohol fibers. The textiles segment is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The nonwovens segment is estimated to be one of the rapidly growing segments of the market in the near future.

Based on region, the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific held dominant share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in 2017. Europe and North America are other significant consumers of polyvinyl alcohol fibers. The polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a sluggish to moderate pace during the forecast period. Demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers in these regions has been rising due to the increase in usage of these fibers as substitute for asbestos in cement additive applications. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounted for small share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in 2017. Demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers is anticipated to rise significantly in these regions during the forecast period due to the development of various application segments for polyvinyl alcohol fibers.

The global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market is monopolistic. It is dominated by Kuraray Co. Ltd. Other key players operating in the market include Unitika Ltd., Anuhi Wanwei Group, Sinopec SVW, Nitivy Ltd., Nycon Corporation, and MiniFiber. Production of polyvinyl alcohol fibers is primarily concentrated in Japan and China. The competition is high in China, as large numbers of players operate in the country. On the other hand, just a few players function in North America and Europe.