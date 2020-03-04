Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market: By Type (High Strength Modulus Fiber and Water Soluble Fiber), By Application (Construction, Ropes and Fishing Nets, Textile and Apparel, Paper Filter and non-woven and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast Till – 2023

Market analysis

Far-reaching industrial utilization of PVA fiber keeps on inciting providers to build capacities. It is a profoundly favored fiber material for support of built cementitious composites (ECC). The construction area and the textile section have risen as the two biggest buyers of PVA fiber. The PVA market hold noteworthy potential in quick economies nations, Asia Pacific will remain a key speculation goal for market players amid the estimated time frame. Interest for PVA fiber has jumped up in the district inferable from the exponential development of a few end-use sectors. The global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.39% during the forecast period 2018 and 2023.

Market segmentation

The global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market is bifurcated into type, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market is bifurcated into Water Soluble Fiber and High Strength Modulus Fiber. On the basis of its application, the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market is segmented into Textile and apparel, Construction, Paper, Filter and non-woven, Ropes and fishing nets and Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Bouling Chemical Co., Limited, MiniFIBERS, Inc., Ningxia Dadi Circular Development Corp. Ltd and Inner Mongolia Shuangxin Environment-Friendly Material Co., Ltd, UNITIKA LTD., KURARAY CO., LTD., Anhui Wanwei Group, NYCON, Hunan Xiangwei Co., Ltd., Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works, among others are some of the major players in the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

4.2.2 Rising Adoption in the Textile Industry

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Increase in Raw Material Prices

4.4 Trends and Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Application in Papermaking

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturers

5.1.3 Distribution Channel

5.1.4 End-User Application Industry

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Strength Modulus

6.3 Water Soluble

Continued..

