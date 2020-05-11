Global Polyolefin Resin Market to grow at a CAGR around 8.1% during year 2017-2027| Key Players are ASF SE, Bayer MS, The Dow Chemical Co., DuPont, SABIC, Lanxess AG

Polyolefin resin is a type of synthetic resin and is manufactured from the polymerization of olefins. Polyolefin resins are high molecular weight hydrocarbons which include polyethylene, polypropylenes that comprise of resins and copolymers. The global polyolefin resin market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application type and end-user. On the basis of product type, it sub-segmented into PE (polyethylene), PP (polypropylene) and FPO (Flexible polyolefin). On the basis of application type, it further sub-segmented into blow molding, film & sheet, injection molding, fibers & raffia and extrusion coating. On the basis of end-users, it is further sub-segmented into automotive, packaging, electronics, plastic and construction materials. The automotive sub segment is anticipated to grow at highest rate on the account of availability of lightweight of polyolefin which can be incorporated in the vehicles in order to reduce weight.

The Global Polyolefin Resin Market is anticipated to reach around USD 387.09 Bn by 2027. The CAGR of global polyolefin resin market is around 8.1% during 2017-2027. The increasing demand from various end-user industries such as automobile and packaging and is anticipated to increase the market size of polyolefin resin in the upcoming years.

By region, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate global polyolefin resin market on the account of rapid industrialization and easy availability of raw materials which attracts key manufacturers to setup the plants. Rapid industrialization in the developing countries such as China and India is fostering the growth of industrial setup especially in automotive industry.

Stringent government policies to use environment friendly resin is anticipated to fuel the market of polyolefin resin

Strict government regulations are significantly driving the food industry in North America and Europe. High grade and innovative olefins are used for packaging and labeling food articles. The government norms and regulations across the globe have forced the key players to innovate constantly and improve product quality through sustainable development measures. Stringent regulations related to waste disposal are expected to drive improvement in the use of Polyolefin Resin. Innovation in plastic industry is also backed by several investments in order to cater to a larger customer base. The polyolefin resin market is primarily driven on the back of the augmented rate of replacement of PVC with polyolefin as it suitable for a variety of industrial applications. The low cost and the capability of being manufactured with the help of a number of modern technologies such as injection molding, blow molding and extrusion is also expected to drive the market.

The report titled “Polyolefin Resin Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global polyolefin resin market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application type, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global polyolefin resin market which includes company profiling of key companies such as ASF SE, Bayer MS, The Dow Chemical Co., DuPont, SABIC, Lanxess AG, Total S.A., Formosa Plastics Group, Americas Styrenics, Styrolution Group GMBH, Henjiang Chimei Chemical Co., Ltd, PS Japan Corporation, Styron LLC, TOTAL Gestion USA, Ineos Nova LLC, Total Petrochemicals, Owens Corning and Nova Chemicals Corporation. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global polyolefin resin market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

