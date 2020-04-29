Global Polyolefin Market 2019-2026: Top Key players Dominated Like Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, DOWDUPONT and SABIC others among others.

Global Polyolefin Market is expected to reach 251,416.87 thousand tons by 2025 from 180,300.00million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Key Drivers: Polyolefin Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global Polyolefin market are Growing demand from Construction Sector Changing Raw Material Supply Scenario Significant. These factors demand the Polyolefin which boosts the market growth.

Higher Capacity to Demand Ratio may hinder the growth of the market.

Rising Concerns Pertaining to Plastic Disposal.

Key Market Competitors: Global Polyolefin Market

Few of the major competitors are Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, DOWDUPONT and SABIC others among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Polyolefin Market

The Global polyolefin market is segmented on the basis of resin type, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Global polyolefin market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; polypropylene, polyethylene and others The Polyolefin market is dominated by Polyamide with 45.2% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period.

The Global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; Packaging, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Others. In 2018, the Packaging polyolefin segment is expected to dominate the market with 43.6% market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Points: Global Polyolefin Market

China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC) is going to dominate the global Polyolefin market following with Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, DOWDUPONT and SABIC others among others.

The global polyethylene market is expected to reach 134,608.32 thousand tons by 2025, from 99,189.19 thousand tonsin 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The Packaging is expected to dominate the Polyolefin market with 43.6% market share, growing at a CAGR 5.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

