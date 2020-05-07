Global Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Polyethylene Terephthalate is the most common thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family and used in fibers for clothing, containers for liquid ad foods, thermoforming for manufacturing and combination with glass fibers for engineering resins. Increasing demand for packaged water, rise in consumption of ready-to-eat products and rising government support are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, emerging trends in development of bio-based PET and rising R&D in recyclability of PET products are the factors that creating numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. Further polyethylene terephthalate offers several benefits such as it is light-weighted, it has high transparency, it is high pressure resistant and many more. These benefits also boosting the demand of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) across the world. However, increasing labor cost & taxes rate and choking hazards related with PET containers are the factors that limiting the market growth of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) during the forecast period.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31804

The regional analysis of Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising demand for sustained & recyclable material and growing food & beverage sector in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. These region is mainly driven by developed electronic & electrical sectors in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

> BP Plastics Holding Bhd.

> Commercial Plastic Industries

> CYL Corporation Bhd.

> EE-LIAN Enterprise M Sdn. Bhd.

> George Kent Bhd.

> Great Wall Plastic Industries Bhd.

> Guppy Plastic Industries Sdn. Bhd.

> Fu Fong Plastic Industries Sdn. Bhd.

> Hicom-Teck See Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

> Lam Seng Plastics Industries Sdn. Bhd.

> Reliance Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-User:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Furniture & Bedding

Household

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31804

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]