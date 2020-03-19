Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size, Market Share, Average Cost, Major Trends, and Key Country Analysis 2025

The report on the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market is prepared to help the stakeholders get a better perspective of the prevailing trends impacting its growth. The study provides in-depth knowledge of the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market, covering the impact of various regulations and policies adopted by the leading market players. The key drivers of the market, restrains, and trends influencing the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market are assessed through qualitative and quantitative investigation. The analysis also helps evaluating the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The report provides an assessment of the regulatory policies influencing the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Overview

Polyester staple fiber is a synthetic fiber solely comprising of a polyester. It is made from PTA & MEG or PET Chips or from Recycled PET Bottle Flakes. PSF made from PTA & MEG or PET Chips is known as Virgin PSF and PSF made from Recycled PET Flakes is called Recycled PSF. Polyester staple fiber has emerged as the fastest-growing fibre amongst all types of manufactured fibers. It widely used in textile, automotive and furniture industries.

The report estimates and forecasts the polyester staple fiber market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market.

Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage.

The study includes drivers and restraints for the polyester staple fiber market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the polyester staple fiber market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the polyester staple fiber market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for polyester staple fiber between 2017 and 2025.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the polyester staple fiber market by dividing it on the basis of end-use and geography segments. The polyester staple fiber market has been segmented into apparels, automotive, home furnishing, filtration, construction, personal care & hygiene and others based on application. Applications segment have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for polyester staple fiber in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, Japan, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Competitive Analysis

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengyi Group Company Ltd., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, ICI Pakistan Limited, XINDA Corp, Komal Fibres, Bombay Dyeing, Nirmal Fibres (P) Ltd., and Ganesha Ecosphere. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global polyester staple fiber market has been segmented as follows:

Polyester Staple Fiber Market – Type Analysis

– Solid

– Semi-dull Optical White

– Bright Optical White

– Black Dope Dyed

– Colored Dope Dyed

– Others Semi-dull

– Others Bright

– Hollow

Polyester Staple Fiber Market – Origin Analysis

– Virgin

– Recycled

– Blend of Virgin & Recycled

Polyester Staple Fiber Market – End-user Analysis

– Apparel

– Automotive

– Home Furnishing

– Filtration

– Construction

– Personal Care & Hygiene

– Others

Polyester Staple Fiber Market – Regional Analysis

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

