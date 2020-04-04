Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market 2019-2026: Top Key players Like Airex AG, Arla Plast AGC Brett Martin Ltd, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC and many more.

The Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2026, from USD 1.50 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Polycarbonate Sheets Market

Polycarbonate is a tough thermoplastic material that is light weighted and can resist extremely low and high temperature. The raw material of polycarbonate allows the internal transmission of light nearly in the same capacity as of glass. There are varieties of materials which can be produce with the help of Polycarbonate polymers and are especially useful when impact resistance or transparency is a product requirement. Polycarbonate sheet is currently being used instead of other product such as polyethylene membrane and toughened glass .they possess features such as durability , lightweight, high impact strength, UV protection and better aesthetic value. Due to its light weight and high-performance properties, polycarbonate is popular in the automotive industry. Polycarbonate is used to make greenhouse, bulletproof windows and a wide range of items in both domestic and industrial applications. According to Industrial Trade Administration, in 2017, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.1 million units.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Increase in demand from end-use industries

Highly resistant in extremely low and high temperature.

High impact strength and lightweight

Harmful impacts of polycarbonate sheets on environment

Prices of raw material are not stable

Key Market Competitors: Polycarbonate Sheets Market

Few of the major competitors are Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Excelite, Gallina India., Işık Plastik. Tüm hakları saklıdır., Koscon Industrial S.A, Palram Industries Ltd., Plazit Polygal, SABIC, SafPlast Innovative, Safplast Company, The Dow Chemical Company, TEIJIN LIMITED., Trinseo, and many more.

Polycarbonate Sheets Market report also delivers list of the leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. With transparent market research studies, an absolute and qualitative report has been offered to the client. This market report also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, and contact information of manufacturer, and market shares for company. Report takes into account key market dynamics of sector. DBMR team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Polycarbonate Sheets Market report world-class.

Market Segmentation: Polycarbonate Sheets Market

By Type

Multiwall

Corrugated

Solid

Others

By End User

Electrical & electronics

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Company Analysis:

The global polycarbonate sheets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polycarbonate sheets market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

