Global Polo Shirt Market To See Robust Growth During 2018 – 2023

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Polo Shirt Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Polo shirt is a key merchandise of some top-notch garment brands. Polo shirt is a desired piece of clothing of fashionable individuals for both chic look and comfort. These are some key factors for steady growth of polo shirt market. Rising consumer spending on fashionable clothing with rising disposable incomes further boosts the polo shirt market.

Get PDF Sample for Detailed Analysis of this Research @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1923792

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.

China was the largest production market with a market share of 25.73% in 2012 and 26.00% in 2017 with an increase of 0.27%. Southeast Asia and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.11% and 15.28% in 2016.

The top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie & Fitch, making up 9.82% market share of the whole market in 2016, each with the market share of 3.68%, 3.84%, and 2.30%. The concentration of this industry is low, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.49% of the whole market in 2016.

In 2017, the global Polo Shirt market size was 5060 million US$ and is forecast to 6030 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Polo Shirt market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Polo Shirt include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Polo Shirt include

Banana Republic

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Abercrombie & Fitch

Brooks Brothers

Calvin Klein

Burberry

Prada

Lacoste

Paul Stuart

J. Press

Hugo Boss

Gucci

Tommy Hilfiger

Vineyard Vines

Kent Wang

Thom Browne

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1923792

Market Size Split by Type

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt

Market Size Split by Application

Every Day Wear

Game Wear

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in