Global Point-to-Point (PTP) Microwave Antennas Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

A transmitting or receiving antenna operating in a point-to-point meter wave, centimeter wave, millimeter wave, etc., collectively referred to as a point-to-point microwave antenna. Microwave mainly relies on space wave propagation. In order to increase the communication distance, the antenna is erected higher.

In 2018, the global Point-to-Point (PTP) Microwave Antennas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Point-to-Point (PTP) Microwave Antennas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point-to-Point (PTP) Microwave Antennas development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ackerman Security

ADT

Comark Instruments（Fluke)

Cisco

Eltav Wireless Monitoring

Digital Security Controls

Esco

PCB Piezotronics, Inc

Honeywell

Philips

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analog Microwave Wireless Monitoring System

Digital Microwave Wireless Monitoring System

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Monitoring

Industrial Monitoring

Indoor Security Monitoring

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Point-to-Point (PTP) Microwave Antennas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point-to-Point (PTP) Microwave Antennas development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

