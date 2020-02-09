Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market 2024 | Major Players-Acrongenomics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Atlas Genetics Ltd., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, and Nova Biomedica

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market report, It also assesses Porter’s market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, channels of sales, distributors, and the Five Forces Analysis. Moreover, this market report from Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market also shows the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares over the forecast period for each company. With the market insights provided in the report, acquiring a more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that may arise for the ABC industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands will become easier.

Global Point of Care Testing Market is expected to reach USD 35.3 billion by 2024 from USD 18.6 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast to 2024.

Market Key Points: Global Point of Care Testing (POCT)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is going to dominate the Point-Of-Care Testing market following with-Siemens AG and Abbott Laboratories, Inc., along with others such as Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Alere Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Inc., Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, OPTI Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Atlas Genetics Ltd., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, and Nova Biomedica.

Market Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing (POCT)

The global point-of-care testing market is segmented on the basis of product into prescription mode, distribution channel, end user, and geography.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into 13 major segments, which includes blood glucose testing kits, cardio metabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, rapid coagulation testing kits, and others.

Based on prescription mode, the global point-of-care testing market is segmented into prescription based testing and over-the-counter (OTC) testing. The OTC testing is projected to witness higher growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period to reach a value of USD 12.8 billion by 2024.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail. In 2017, the direct tender market is expected to dominate the market with a share of 64.0% in the forecast period 2017-2024.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory. Hospital segment is further categorized into emergency department critical-care unit, general ward, and others (intensive care unit, neo-natal). Also, clinic is segmented into physicians’ clinic and diagnostic clinic.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Market Key Drivers: Global Point of Care Testing (POCT)

Some major factors driving the market for Point-Of-Care Testing market, such as increasing geriatric population, increase in infectious diseases (hepatitis, HIV infection, influenza, respiratory infections and others), technological advancements, introduction of home-based point of care devices, and rapid economic development in the emerging economies. These factors such as increased awareness among the population, ease of use, rapid test, right dosage to the right place, and enhanced patient compliance are also driving the growth for the point-of-care testing market.

