Global Point of Care Testing market Technology, Development, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025

In 2018, the global Point of Care Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Global Market Outline: Point of Care Testing Market

This report focuses on the global Point of Care Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

Global Point of Care Testing market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Abbott

Roche

Siemens

Danaher

Becton, Dickinson

Johnson & Johnson

Instrumentation Laboratory

PTS Diagnostics

Quidel (US), Chembio

Sekisui Diagnostics

Nova

EKF Diagnostics

AccuBioTech

Trinity Biotech

Market size by Product

Glucose

Lipids

HCV

HIV

Influenza

Urinalysis

Other

Market size by End User

Infectious Disease

Non-Infectious Disease

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Point of Care Testing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Point of Care Testing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Point of Care Testing market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Point of Care Testing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Point of Care Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point of Care Testing Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point of Care Testing Market Size

2.2 Point of Care Testing Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Point of Care Testing Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Point of Care Testing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Point of Care Testing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Point of Care Testing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Point of Care Testing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Point of Care Testing Revenue by Product

4.3 Point of Care Testing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Point of Care Testing Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Point of Care Testing by Countries

6.2 North America Point of Care Testing by Product

6.3 North America Point of Care Testing by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point of Care Testing by Countries

7.2 Europe Point of Care Testing by Product

7.3 Europe Point of Care Testing by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Point of Care Testing by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Point of Care Testing by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Point of Care Testing by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Point of Care Testing by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Point of Care Testing by Product

9.3 Central & South America Point of Care Testing by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Testing by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Testing by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Testing by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Point of Care Testing Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Point of Care Testing Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Point of Care Testing Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Point of Care Testing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

