Global Point of Care Testing market Technology, Development, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Point of Care Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
Point of Care Testing market 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Point of Care Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Global Market Outline: Point of Care Testing Market
This report focuses on the global Point of Care Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
Global Point of Care Testing market is segmented based on device type and end-user
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:
Abbott
Roche
Siemens
Danaher
Becton, Dickinson
Johnson & Johnson
Instrumentation Laboratory
PTS Diagnostics
Quidel (US), Chembio
Sekisui Diagnostics
Nova
EKF Diagnostics
AccuBioTech
Trinity Biotech
Market size by Product
Glucose
Lipids
HCV
HIV
Influenza
Urinalysis
Other
Market size by End User
Infectious Disease
Non-Infectious Disease
Market size by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Scope of the Report
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Point of Care Testing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Point of Care Testing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Point of Care Testing market by identifying its various sub segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Point of Care Testing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Point of Care Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Point of Care Testing Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.5 Market by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Point of Care Testing Market Size
2.2 Point of Care Testing Growth Rate by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Point of Care Testing Sales by Manufacturers
3.2 Point of Care Testing Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 Point of Care Testing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Point of Care Testing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Point of Care Testing Sales by Product
4.2 Global Point of Care Testing Revenue by Product
4.3 Point of Care Testing Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Point of Care Testing Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Point of Care Testing by Countries
6.2 North America Point of Care Testing by Product
6.3 North America Point of Care Testing by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Point of Care Testing by Countries
7.2 Europe Point of Care Testing by Product
7.3 Europe Point of Care Testing by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Point of Care Testing by Countries
8.2 Asia Pacific Point of Care Testing by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Point of Care Testing by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Point of Care Testing by Countries
9.2 Central & South America Point of Care Testing by Product
9.3 Central & South America Point of Care Testing by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Testing by Countries
10.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Testing by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Testing by End User
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Point of Care Testing Market Forecast by Regions
12.2 Point of Care Testing Market Forecast by Product
12.3 Point of Care Testing Market Forecast by End User
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Point of Care Testing Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
