Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis 2019 Shows New Applications Boosting Growth

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Point of care (POC) diagnostic devices are used to obtain diagnostic results while with the patient or close to the patient. Used in doctors offices, hospitals, and in patients’ homes, POC diagnostic devices give quick feedback on many sorts of medical tests.

Growing base of geriatric population coupled with high incidence rates of chronic diseases is one of the major factors fostering the growth of global PoC diagnostics market.

Fill the form to gain deeper insights on this market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2192428

The global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roche Diagnostics

Abaxis

Abbott POC

Alere Inc

Beckman Coulter

Beckton & Dickinson

Bayer Diabetes Care

Hemocue AB

International Technidyne Corporation

LifeScan Inc

Nipro Diagnostics

Orasure Technologies

PointCare Technologies

Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Make an Enquiry of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2192428

Segment by Type

Miniaturization and Microfluidics Technology

Molecular Diagnostics

Non-Invasive Technology

Others

Segment by Application

Patient Self-Testing

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Table of Contents

1 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices

1.2 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Segment by Type

1.3 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Segment by Application

1.4 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market by Region

1.5 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Size

2 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ https://marketnewstoday24.blogspot.com/