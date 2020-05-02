Global Pneumoconiosis Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Influence Factors Shared in a Latest Report

New report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Pneumoconiosis is an occupational lung disease and a restrictive lung disease caused by the inhalation of dust, often in mines and from agriculture.

In 2013 pneumoconiosis resulted in 260,000 deaths up from 251,000 deaths in 1990. Of these deaths 46,000 were due to silicosis, 24,000 due to asbestosis and 25,000 due to coal workers pneumoconiosis.

In 2018, the global Pneumoconiosis market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Pneumoconiosis status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pneumoconiosis development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Novartis

Abbott

Eli Lilly

Sunpharma

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

AstraZeneca

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asbestosis

Berylliosis

Byssinosis

Coal Workers Pneumoconiosis

Silicosis

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

