Global PLGA Market 2019 – Industry Production, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

PLGA (poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid)) is a unique base polymer for controlled release of drugs and medical implant materials. It is both biodegradable and biocompatible, and since both monomers occur naturally it has minimal toxicity. PLGA is naturally amorphous (not crystalline).

Scope of the Report:

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce PLGA product, mainly concentrating in Europe and China. The main market players are Evonik, PCAS, Corbion, Mitsui Chemicals, SDSYXS, Jinan Daigang Biomaterial, etc. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe, China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

PLGA is biocompatible and biodegradable, exhibits a wide range of erosion times, has tunable mechanical properties and most importantly, is a FDA approved polymer. Currently, a majority of manufacturers can offer microspheres comprised of four standard PLGA polymer ratios (50:50, 65:35, 75:25 and 85:15 Lactic Acid: Glycolic Acid). FDA has approved PLGA for micro and nano particles and for a number of therapeutic devices such as grafts, sutures, implants and prosthetic devices. With the development of economy, these industries will need more PLGA. So, PLGA has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for PLGA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.0% over the next five years, will reach 91 million US$ in 2024, from 44 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the PLGA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

PCAS

Corbion

Mitsui Chemicals

SDSYXS

Jinan Daigang Biomaterial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PLGA 50:50

PLGA 65:35

PLGA 75:25

PLGA 85:15

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Suture

Fracture Fixation

Oral Implant

Drug Delivery Microsphere

Other

