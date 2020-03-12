Global Plastic Pallet Market Shows Expected Trend to Guide from 2019-2024 with Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Plastic Pallet Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

A pallet, sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped. Since its invention in the twentieth century, its use has dramatically supplanted older forms of crating like the wooden box and the wooden barrel, as it works well with modern packaging like corrugated boxes and intermodal containers commonly used for bulk shipping.



Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Plastic Pallet market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Plastic Pallet in 2016.

In the industry, Brambles profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Craemer Holding and Langjia ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 20.41%, 5.52% and 4.95% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Plastic Pallet, including High density polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP). And High density polyethylene (HDPE) is the main type for Plastic Pallet, and the High density polyethylene (HDPE) reached a sales volume of approximately 71533 K Unit in 2016, with 52.13% of global sales volume.

Plastic Pallet technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Plastic Pallet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Plastic Pallet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brambles

Craemer Holding

Langjia

ORBIS

Rehrig Pacific

Lika Plastic Pallet

CABKA Group

Schoeller Allibert

Qinghao Plastic Pallet

Greystone Logistics

IPG Intelligent Packaging Group

Kamps Pallets

Buckhorn

GEM

Rodman

Nelson

Loscam

Faber Halbertsma Group



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Chemical Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Others



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Plastic Pallet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plastic Pallet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plastic Pallet in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Plastic Pallet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Plastic Pallet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Plastic Pallet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plastic Pallet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

