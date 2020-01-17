Global Plastic Filler Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Plastic Filler Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Plastic Filler Market by Type (Inorganic and Organic); by Physical Form (Continuous, Discontinuous, and Nano-Fillers); for Application (Electricals and Electronics, Automotive, Building & Construction, and Packaging): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025

Report Brief

The report covers the forecast and analysis for the global plastic filler market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market.

Detailed information about the market opportunities is discussed.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches.

The global plastic filler market has been analyzed using Porters Five Forces Analysis.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, physical form, and application which in turn is bifurcated on a regional level as well.

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends.

The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the plastic filler market.

The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players.

Market Summary

Depending upon the final use of the product the physical properties of the plastics are altered. In order to minimize the utilization of plastics, several types of fillers are used. These fillers not only matches up with the volume by reducing the amount of plastic used but also imparts same physical properties to the final product. The plastic fillers can be categorized by type, physical form, and application.

Value

The global plastic filler market was valued at around USD 7,030 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 10,061 million by 2025. The global plastic filler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 4% between 2017 and 2025.

Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global plastic filler market. Plastic fillers are used in order to reduce the volume of plastic used in the manufacturing of end-products. The plastic fillers have properties similar to that of plastic and are used to match the volume. The fillers when used in proper proportions help in boosting the stiffness and hardness of the final product. Additionally, there is a wide utilization of plastics in the packaging and construction sectors which contributes driving the demand for plastic fillers in the global market. Another factor that augments the growth of the plastic fillers market is the flourishing plastic industry in the developing countries.

Growing concerns regarding plastic disposals and regulatory parameters set by the government on the use of the plastics are expected to limit the use of plastic products in the coming years. This is likely to negatively affect the growth of plastic fillers market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

Depending upon the chemical composition of the plastic fillers, they are categorized into organic and inorganic plastic fillers. In the manufacturing of the plastic products, fillers are used according to the required characteristics of the final product, for instance, hardness, stiffness, and texture. The inorganic plastic fillers have a huge demand in the global plastic filler market owing to its excellent molding characteristics. Some examples of the inorganic plastic fillers include hydrous magnesium silicates, calcium carbonate, mica, and calcium metasilicate. The inorganic plastic filler segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.92% over the forecast period. The global inorganic plastic fillers contributed the highest market share of 71.75% in the year 2016 and this segment is expected to retain its dominant position over the forecast period.

By physical form, the discontinuous segment is expected to dominate the global plastic filler market. The discontinuous plastic fillers are much more cost effective and readily available owing to which its demand is higher in the global market. These fillers impart certain mechanical and modulus properties to the products in which they are used. The discontinuous segment contributed the maximum market share of 45.78% in the year 2016. Owing to the rising popularity and increasing demand for the discontinuous fillers, the segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period.

By application, packaging makes maximum use of the plastic fillers thus it is likely that this segment will register the highest CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period. The packaging application contributed 42.54% of the total market share in 2016.

The Asia Pacific held the maximum market share of 41.26% in the year 2016. China is a dominating country in Asia Pacific plastic filler market owing to the presence of a large number of plastic manufacturing companies in the country. Europe accounted for the second highest market share in the global plastic fillers market. In 2016, Europe accounted a market share of more than 23%. North America has contributed a market share of over 22% in 2016 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period. Owing to stringent regulations and restrictions on the use of plastics, the production of the plastic products will decrease in the coming years in the regions of North America and Europe. This will in turn negatively affect the growth of the global plastic filler market over the forecast period.

Industry Players

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. The list of the players that are compiled in the report includes LKAB Minerals, Minerals Technologies Inc., Nanobiomatters Industries S.L., Hoffmann Mineral., Imerys, 20 Microns Limited., Krntner Montanindustrie GmbH, Evonik Industries, and several others.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by making investments in the mergers and acquisitions and by increasing their product portfolio. In 2016, Granic, one of the leading industries in the production of the plastic concentrates with the mineral fillers, developed a new high-performance masterbatch using Vistamaxx(tm) performance polymers from ExxonMobil Chemical. The new Granic1522 masterbatch made use of the Vistamaxx polymers as carriers in for calcium carbonate (CaCO3) in order to deliver significant performance and processing benefits.

