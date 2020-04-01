Global Plastic Antioxidant Market 2019 | Worldwide Forecast 2025 | Major Players – Emerald Performance Materials, Evonik, Lanxess, Milliken & Company, etc., BASF, Ampacet Corporation, A.Schulman, Astra Polymers Compounding Co Ltd.

Global Plastic Antioxidant Market, By Resin (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Polymer Resins) By Antioxidant Type (Phenolic Antioxidants, Phosphite & Phosphonite Antioxidants, Antioxidant Blends and Other Antioxidant), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Market Analysis:

The global plastic antioxidant market is expected to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2025, from USD 1.68 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast by 2025.

Major players

BASF,

Songwon,

Adeka Corporation,

Solvay,

SI Group,

Clariant,

Sumitomo Chemical,

3V Sigma S.P.A,

Dover Chemical Corporation,

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Ampacet Corporation,

Schulman,

Astra Polymers Compounding Co Ltd.,

Emerald Performance Materials,

Evonik,

Lanxess,

Milliken & Company,

Omnova Solutions Inc.,

Oxiris Chemicals S.A.,

Rifra Masterbatches S.P.A., and many more

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Plastic Antioxidant Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Plastic Antioxidant Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Plastic Antioxidant Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Overview:

Based on resin,

Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene (PE),

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),

Other Polymer Resins.

On the basis of antioxidant type,

Phenolic Antioxidants,

Phosphite & Phosphonite Antioxidants,

Antioxidant Blends,

Other Antioxidant

On the basis of geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Plastics replacing conventional materials

Increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing countries

Untapped opportunities in developing countries from the agricultural industry

Health effects of synthetic plastic antioxidants

Competitive Analysis:

The global plastic antioxidant market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic antioxidant market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

